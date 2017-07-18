EXCLUSIVE: Hot on the heels of his third Tony Award nomination, for his leading role in Groundhog Day, Andy Karl has signed with ICM Partners.

The role of jaded weatherman Phil Connors, originated by Bill Murray in the 1993 Harold Ramis film comedy, earlier earned Karl a Laurence Olivier Award for the musical’s London premiere run.

Andy Karl, the star of “Groundhog Day The Musical.” Joan Marcus

As Phil, Karl is “self-important, a little goofy, irrepressibly on the make, and, most important, available for rehabilitation…Karl is a deeply appealing guy,” I wrote in my review of the show.

That appeal practically blossomed into a cult following after Karl injured himself during a critics’ preview and went on to finish the show and return for opening night. A trouper, he’s carried the show since then, and not for the first time: He also played the title role in Rocky: The Musical, earning another Tony nomination and soldiering on during the abbreviated run in the face of indifferent reviews for the show, if not for him.

Karl had a better experience in a featured role as Kristin Chenoweth’s boy toy in a revival of On the 20th Century, a critics’ darling that also earned him a Tony nomination. A hunky all-American type with great vocal chops, Karl made his Broadway debut in 1999’s Saturday Night Fever and has had choice roles in Wicked, Jersey Boys, 9 to 5 and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, among other shows.

Karl is also well-known to television audiences from his role as Lt. Mike Dodds during the 2015-16 season of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU.

Look for ICM to urge him further into work in film and television.

Karl is managed by Larry Taube at Principal Entertainment.