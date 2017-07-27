A familiar face is returning to the set of Grey’s Anatomy. Krista Vernoff, who served as head writer and executive producer for the hit ABC drama series’ first seven seasons, is back for Season 14, joining the showrunning team of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, Deadline has confirmed.

Vernoff’s return is part of her new overall deal with ABC Studios and fills the spot left by longtime Grey’s writer/EP/co-showunner Stacy McKee, who is moving to Grey‘s new firefighter-themed spinoff which is slated to premiere midseason 2018.

Vernoff has written for numerous TV series, including NBC’s Law & Order, CW’s Charmed, and Fox’s short-lived cult phenom Wonderfalls. Since exiting Grey’s in 2011, she been a writer and executive producer on Showtime’s black comedy hit Shameless and also served as a consulting producer on Grey‘s sister series Private Practice.

