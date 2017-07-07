The Green Room Management company has signed on to produce its first film Strings, with Julie Herlocker, longtime director and producer of NBC’s Grimm, attached to helm.

The musical romantic drama, written by Tyler Forrest and Mathias Kissenberth, stars Lorelei Linklater (Boyhood), Dominic Bogart (Fear The Walking Dead), and McNally Sagal (Sons of Anarchy) and is told from the perspective of the musicians and burnout artist with Los Angeles civic pride cameos, ranging from LA Dodgers players and civil servants.

Green Room owner Alex Czuleger is producing.

“The city of Los Angeles has been a place where artists come in order to get something from it rather than contribute something to,” says Czuleger. “I have a great deal of civic pride and it’s my pleasure to be part of unique project that showcases all sides of Los Angeles and allows me to support and advocate on behalf of the city that has given me so much!”