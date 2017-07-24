Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to Fallen, a documentary that puts the lens on fallen police officers and the battle that law enforcement faces to maintain their reputations in media and the public eye. Directed by Thomas Marchese, the polarizing doc is narrated by Michael Chiklis.

Marchese, a former police officer, serves as director, producer and writer of the documentary that takes a critical look at the deaths of police officers and the untold stories they leave behind. He pulls the curtain back and looks past the divisive politics and focuses on the humanity behind statistics. The film gives an unflinching look at the constant threats officers face and the devastation left behind when one of them is killed. Fallen gives deceased heroes a voice by telling their stories through the eyes of the partners, families and communities left behind.

“Gravitas is thrilled to be partnering with such a talented and passionate filmmaker as Thomas Marchese who, at the literal risk of his life, saw this film through to completion,” Gravitas Director of Acquisitions Josh Spector said in a statement. “Fallen is an important and thought-provoking film that we look forward to bringing to a global audience’s attention.”

Marchese’s film is the latest addition to Gravitas’ slate of diverse documentaries that includes the Alex Gibney-produced Elián, Colin Hanks’ All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records and For the Love of Spock from director Adam Nimoy.

Fallen marks Marchese’s feature debut. Emmy-nominated actress Brenda Strong serves as producer alongside John Farmanesh-Bocca. The deal was negotiated by Spector for Gravitas and Alana Crow on behalf of the filmmakers.