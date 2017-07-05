Michael Cyril Creighton (Spotlight, High Maintenance) has booked a recurring role on the second season of Epix comedy series Graves. After a year of public protests against his Presidential legacy, Season 2 finds former President Richard Graves (Nick Nolte) turning inward in search of the man he used to be before he was President. This journey is compounded by the arrival of his first grandchild, thanks to daughter Olivia (Heléne Yorke) and a new revelation about his son, Jeremy (Chris Lowell). Graves’s journey coincides with wife Margaret’s (Sela Ward) Senate campaign, as the former First Lady attempts to build her own political legacy at the exact moment that her husband is tearing his down; and his assistant, Isaiah Miller’s (Skylar Astin) search for new direction after taking a bullet for the President in the Season 1 finale. Meanwhile, Graves’ spiritual muse Samantha (Callie Hernandez) finds a new calling as a singer/songwriter. Creighton will play Phoenix, Olivia’s (Yorke) serene and very serious doula who she refers to as her “Mandoula.” Creighton can next be seen on the big screen in Steven Spielberg’s The Papers, as well as Can You Ever Forgive Me and Game Night. He’s repped by Stewart Talent and Industry Entertainment.

Rahul Parikh is set for a recurring role opposite J.K. Simmons on Starz’s spy thriller Counterpart. From MRC, Anonymous Content and Gilbert Films, Counterpart is the story of Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons), a lowly cog in a bureaucratic agency who discovers that the agency he works for is really guarding a crossing into a parallel dimension. Through Howard and his “Counterpart” on the other side, the show will navigate themes of identity, what ifs and lost love. Parikh will play Max, a loyal associate of Ian Shaw’s (Nicholas Pinnock). Max is a resourceful agent with a deep wealth of underworld connections that help his cause. On the big screen, Parikh will be seen opposite Amber Benson in the upcoming indie thriller, The Nightmare Gallery for Seraph Films. He is repped by manager Michelle Grant and The Luker Agency.