Season Four of Fox’s DC drama Gotham will premiere on Sept. 21 in the series’ new Thursday 8 PM time period. It will be followed by the time period premiere of Seth MacFarlane’s new space dramedy series, The Orville.

Fox’s new Thursday lineup was originally slated to debut during premiere week, on Sept. 28. But with The Orville launching with a special two-night premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 17, immediately following NFL doubleheaders, tthat would’ve created an eleven-day gap between the second Sunday airing and the time slot debut of the sci-fi series. The time gap has now been cut to four days.

Season Four of Gotham will witness the emergence of the criminal landscape for which Gotham City is best known, with Jim Gordonn (Ben McKenzie) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) at the forefront of the fight against the most depraved and unhinged villains. While Gotham City fights for normalcy, a new hero will rise, as Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) begins to assume responsibility for the city’s well-being.

Gotham is produced by Warner Bros. Television. Executive producer Bruno Heller wrote the pilot. John Stephens serves as an executive producer and showrunner on the series.