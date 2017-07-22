Comic-Con just got an eyeful of Season 3 of Fox’s Gotham, and the crowd learned that Crystal Reed has joined the cast. Check out the six-minute sizzle reel above.

The Batman prequel series from Warner Bros TV will see Teen Wolf alumna Reed playing Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Don Falcone. Strong, intelligent and calculating, she has run the Falcone operation in the south for the past 10 years and is returning to Gotham to help Gordon take down Penguin.

Based on characters from DC Comics, Gotham is executive produced by Bruno Heller — who developed the series — Danny Cannon and John Stephens. The series’ large ensemble cast includes Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Morena Baccarin, Sean Pertwee, Robin Lord Taylor, Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova, Cory Michael Smith, Jessica Lucas, Chris Chalk, Drew Powell, Maggie Geha, Benedict Samuel and Michael Chiklis.

The fourth season of Gotham premieres at 8 PM Thursday, September 28, moving from its longtime Monday slot. It will serve as a lead-in for new Seth MacFarlane series The Orville.