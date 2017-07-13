Gordon Ramsay, one of the hardest working guys in television, this morning landed his first ever Emmy nomination as host of MasterChef Junior.

Couldn’t be happier for these talented young chefs who’ve won the hearts of so many…5th time is the charm !! #EmmyNominations — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) July 13, 2017

In the eclectic category, Ramsay will compete for the win with Match Game host Alec Baldwin, United Shades of America’s W. Kamau Bell, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s RuPaul Charles, Project Runway’s Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, and fellow foodie Martha Stewart who, along with Snoop Dogg, is nommed for Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

The popular potty-mouthed chef has been a staple at Fox since 2005, filling hundreds of hours. The Brit emerged as that network’s most valuable reality brand as American Idol was in its waning years on that network. He served up three franchises: Hell’s Kitchen; Kitchen Nightmares, and MasterChef, whose offshoot, MasterChef Junior became a rare breakout in what was then already a saturated unscripted landscape.