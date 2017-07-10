After lengthy negotiations, Mad Men alumna Christina Hendricks has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s midseason drama series Good Girls, joining co-leads Retta and Mae Whitman. Hendricks replaces Kathleen Rose Perkins, who played the role in the pilot, which was directed and executive produced by Dean Parisot.

From creator/executive producer Jenna Bans, Good Girls is described as a comedy-infused drama that mixes a little Thelma & Louise with a bit of Breaking Bad. When three suburban moms (Hendricks, Retta, Whitman) get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local supermarket at (toy) gunpoint. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. The cast also includes Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Izzy Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

Bans executive produces Good Girls with Jeannine Renshaw. Universal Television is the studio.

Following her breakout role as Joan Harris on AMC’s Mad Men, which earned her six Emmy nominations, Hendricks co-starred on Comedy Central’s Another Period and appeared in Hap and Leonard and Bad Santa 2. She is repped by ICM Partners, Link Entertainment and attorney Howard Fishman.