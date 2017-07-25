Good Bones is coming back for a third go-round. HGTV has picked up a 13-episode third season of its popular home renovation and flipping series for premiere in 2018.

The series stars the mother/daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak as they buy homes in serious disrepair and transform them into stunning remodels.

Good Bones currently airs Tuesdays at 10 PM. The series has been a strong ratings performer for HGTV, with its second season drawing more than 11.8 million viewers since its premiere on Tuesday, May 30. Good Bones has helped HGTV rank as a top three cable network among upscale W25-54 in its timeslot.