Zoo star James Wolk is set for a guest arc opposite Billy Bob Thornton in the second season of Amazon’s praised drama series Goliath, from David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro.

Wolk will play Special Agent Jeff Clayton, an FBI agent who agrees to help Billy hunt down his prime suspect, last seen in ICE custody, in the Marcos Pena murder. Meanwhile, Jeff shows a romantic interest in Patty (Nina Arianda).

Wolk currently stars as Jackson Oz on CBS’ Zoo and recently recurred on Billions. He’s repped by Greenlight Management, ICM and Frankfurt Kernit Klein and Selz.