Elizabeth Ludlow, who plays Arat, a member of the Negan-led Saviors on AMC’s The Walking Dead, has joined Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the upcoming sequel from the Warner Bros/Legendary monster cinematic universe. Michael Dougherty is directing the pic, which he co-wrote with Zach Shield. Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Ken Watanabe and Zhang Ziyi co-star in the film, which is slated for March 22, 2019. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Ludlow, repped by CESD and Artist Entertainment Management, appears in Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.

Bumphrey/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Chapman has joined the Sylvain White-directed horror film Slender Man, written by David Burke and Mike Scannell. Starring Joey King and Julia Goldani-Telles, the pic centers on a horrifying tall, thin figure with a featureless face that is responsible for the haunting, stalking and disappearance of countless victims. Chapman will play Mr. Jensen, an emotionally defeated, alcoholic father. Screen Gems will distribute the film May 18 and is co-producing with Mythology Entertainment, Madhouse Entertainment and It Is No Dream Entertainment. Chapman recently wrapped the film Saint Judy with Michelle Monahan and Alfred Molina and recurs in Season 2 of Amazon’s Sneaky Pete starring Giovanni Ribisi. He’s with Talent Works and Vanguard Management/