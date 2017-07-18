Italian director Giuseppe Piccioni is set to chair the Venice Film Festival’s Classics sidebar with a lineup that includes restored works from Steven Spielberg, Jean-Luc Godard and Bernardo Bertolucci. The jury will award the Venice Classics Award for Best Restored Film and Best Documentary On Cinema at the 74th edition of the festival next month.

Numerous restored masterpieces in the section include: Close Encounters Of The Third Kind by Spielberg; 1900 by Bertolucci; Two Or Three Things I Know About Her from Godard; Red Desert from Michelangelo Antonioni, which won the Golden Lion at Venice; Kenji Mizoguchi’s A Story From Chikamatsu and Sansho The Bailiff; and Into The Night by John Landis.

Venice has offered up its Classics sidebar since 2012, presenting world premieres of a selection of the best restorations of classic films conducted over the previous by film libraries, cultural institutions and productions all over the world. It’s curated by fest director Alberto Barbera in collaboration with Stefano Francia di Celle.

Venice Classics also presents a selection of documentaries about cinema and its film makers. The jury, chaired by Piccioni, is composed of 26 cinema history students, nominated by their professors, in their final year at Italian universities, DAMS performing arts courses and Ca’Foscari University of Venice.

Fest takes place August 30 – September 9, 2018. Here’s the full Classics line up:

Les baliseurs du désert / El-haimoune (Wanderers of the Desert) [I figli delle mille e una notte]

by Nacer Khemir (Tunisie, France, 1984, 95’, COL.)

Restoration: Cinémathèque royale de Belgique

Batch ‘81

by Mike De Leon (Philippines, 1982, 108’, COL.)

Restoration: Asian Film Archive

Černý Petr (Black Peter) [L’asso di picche]

by Miloš Forman (Czechoslovakia, 1963, 89’, B/W)

Restoration: Národní filmový archiv

Chikamatsu monogatari (A Story from Chikamatsu) [Gli amanti crocifissi]

by Kenji Mizoguchi (Japan, 1954, 102’, B/W)

Restoration: Kadokawa Corporation, The Film Foundation with the cooperation of The Japan Foundation

Close Encounters of the Third Kind [Incontri ravvicinati del terzo tipo]

by Steven Spielberg (USA, 1977, 137’, COL.)

Restoration: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Daïnah la métisse

by Jean Grémillon (France, 1932, 48’, B/W)

followed by Zéro de conduite – rushes by Jean Vigo (France, 1933, 20’, B/W)

Restoration: Gaumont with the support of Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée

Il deserto rosso (Red Desert)

by Michelangelo Antonioni (Italy, 1964, 120’, COL.)

Restoration: CSC-Cineteca Nazionale with the cooperation of RTI-Mediaset

Deux ou trois choses que je sais d’elle (Two or Three Things I Know About Her) [Due o tre cose che so di lei]

by Jean-Luc Godard (France, 1967, 87’, COL.)

Restoration: Argos Films with the support of Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée

La donna scimmia (The Ape Woman)

by Marco Ferreri (Italy, France, 1964, 93’, B/W)

Restoration: Cineteca di Bologna and TF1 Studio with the cooperation of Surf Film

Idi i smotri (Come and See) [Và e vedi]

by Elem Klimov (USSR, 1985, 143’, COL.)

Restoration: Mosfilm (producer of the restoration, Karen Shakhnazarov)

Into the Night [Tutto in una notte]

by John Landis (USA, 1985, 115’, COL.)

Restoration: Universal Pictures

Non c’è pace tra gli ulivi (Under the Olive Tree)

by Giuseppe De Santis (Italy, 1950, 107’, B/W)

Restoration: CSC-Cineteca Nazionale with the cooperation of CristaldiFilm by Zeudi Araya and Massimo Cristaldi

Novecento (1900)

by Bernardo Bertolucci (Italy, 1976, 317’, COL.)

Restoration: 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, Istituto Luce – Cinecittà and Cineteca di Bologna, with the cooperation of Alberto Grimaldi and the support of Massimo Sordella

Ochazuke no Aji (Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice) [Il sapore del riso al tè verde]

by Yasujirō Ozu (Japan, 1952, 115’, B/W)

Restoration: Shochiku Co., Ltd.

L’oeil du malin (The Third Lover) [L’occhio del maligno]

by Claude Chabrol (France, 1962, 91’, B/W)

Restoration: Studiocanal with the support of Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée

The Old Dark House [Il castello maledetto]

by James Whale (USA, 1933, 72’, B/W)

Restoration: Cohen Film Collection / Cohen Media Group

The Revolt of Mamie Stover [Femmina ribelle]

by Raoul Walsh (USA, 1956, 93’, COL.)

Restoration: 20th Century Fox

Sanshō dayū (Sansho the Bailiff) [L’intendente Sansho]

by Kenji Mizoguchi (Japan, 1954, 126’, B/W)

Restoration: Kadokawa Corporation, The Film Foundation with the cooperation of The Japan Foundation