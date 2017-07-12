“You will finally see what we’ve been up to all these months.” Get ready for the fourth season of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, which Bravo said today will premiere at 10 PM Thursday, August 17. Check out the teaser above.

Created by Marti Noxon, the reality-focused cable net’s first original scripted series follows Abby McCarthy (Lisa Edelstein) as she continues to solidify her single status post-divorce with the help and hijinks of her friends Phoebe (Beau Garrett), Jo (Alanna Ubach), Delia (Necar Zadegan) and Barbara (Retta).

Season 4 finds each of the women taking their lives into their own hands and bossing up. With dating on the back burner, Abby and Barbara decide to go into business together and create a website geared toward women their age called Lady Parts. Although both women have the company’s best interest in mind, their leadership styles begin to clash. With the site in need of an influencer, Abby and Barbara attempt to court starlet Temple Hampton (Denise Richards), who is dating Abby’s ex, Will (Warren Christie).

Jo continues to grow at her boxing and meditation group, and so does her relationship with the “Bald Eagle” aka Albert (Brian Markinson). When his true identity is revealed, Jo is forced to decide between love and friendship. Delia’s new position at Legal Aid gives her a humanitarian high, only to be threatened by developing feelings for her new partner, Paul Cordero (Ignacio Serrichio). Meanwhile, Phoebe continues her relationship with Gemma (Daisy Betts) but is left realizing she needs to re-evaluate her priorities if she is going to salvage her marriage to JD (Aaron Stanton). After a family emergency rocks Abby’s world, and elicits the return of her family George (Barry Bostwick), Dina (Lesley Ann Warren) and Max (Patrick Heusinger), she needs the help of all her girlfriends to keep from spiraling out of control.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce is produced by Universal Cable Productions, with Noxon, Vicki Iovine, Meryl Poster, Robert Duncan McNeill, Emily Fox and Adam Milch as executive producers.