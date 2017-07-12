The Carmichael Show may have ended its run after three seasons, but leading studio 20th Century Fox TV is keeping series co-star Amber Stevens West in the fold with a regular role on another comedy series, the upcoming Ghosted on Fox, which recast one of its female parts after the pilot.

Buddy comedy Ghosted stars Craig Robinson and Adam Scott as two polar-opposite partners – a cynical skeptic and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal – who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles, all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.

West will play Annie, a smart, fun and down-to-earth tech specialist/weapons expert at the Bureau Underground. She is an idealist who believes in the Bureau’s mission but as passionate as she is about designing high grade weaponry to battle paranormal enemies, she’s equally excited about hanging with her dog, drinking cheap rosé and watching the latest hit TV series.

West replaces Edi Patterson who played the role in the pilot. In addition to Robinson and Scott, West joins series regulars Ally Walker and Adeel Akhtar. Tom Gormican, who wrote the pilot, Kevin Etten, who serves as showrunner, Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott, Oly Obst, and Mark Schulman executive produce. Ghosted premieres Sunday, October 1.

West starred opposite Jerrod Carmichael, David Alan Grier, and Loretta DeVine on NBC’s critically praised The Carmichael Show and also co-starred opposite Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in the Sony feature 22 Jump Street, directed by Chris Lord and Phil Miller. West previously co-starred on ABC Family’s Greek for four seasons and recurred on the CW’s 90210 and Criminal Minds. She is repped by UTA, Red Baron Management and Felker Toczek.