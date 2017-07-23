Syfy used the Comic-Con panel for its upcoming Ghost Wars to unveil the first look at the paranormal horror series from Nomadic Pictures, which also produced the network’s Van Helsing. Fans at the Room 6A presentation today were shown the trailer, which marks the first real footage shown of the project. Check it out above.

Ghost Wars stars Avan Jogia, Vincent D’Onofrio, Meat Loaf, Kim Coates and Kandyse McClure. Set in the remote Alaskan town of Port Moore as it is being overrun by paranormal forces, it centers on local outcast Roman Mercer (Jogia), who must overcome the town’s prejudices and his own demons if he’s to harness his repressed psychic powers and save everyone from the mass haunting threatening to destroy them all.

The footage included plenty of legit-looking blood and boogeymen, and D’Onofrio’s preacher is especially notable for a snippet of a sermon that in itself might convert fans to give the series a shot. Creator Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) is showrunner and executive producing with Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev, Dennis Heaton and David Von Ancken.

Syfy picked up Ghost Wars in May with a 13-episode order, and the hourlong drama will premiere in the U.S. in the fall and elsewhere globally (outside of Canada) via Netflix.