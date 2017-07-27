EXCLUSIVE: Legendary’s upcoming 3D action-thriller Skyscraper has added Chin Han to the cast. The Ghost In The Shell actor will join Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell in the movie written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

The movie stars Johnson a Will, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in Hong Kong, he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must team up with the building’s visionary owner & designer to find those responsible and rescue his family who are trapped inside the building.

Johnson also serves as a producer under his Seven Bucks Productions banner. Thurber will also producer alongside Beau Flynn via his FlynnPictureCo. Executive producers are Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia with Wendy Jacobson co-producing. The movie will be released by Universal Pictures on July 13, 2018.

In addition to the sci-fi action pic Ghost In The Shell, Han recently starred in Independence Day: Resurgence and the Chinese/German feature A Different Sun. He can be seen next in the Chinese feature A Sweet Life. His TV credits include Netflix’s Marco Polo and HBO Asia’s original series Serangoon Road opposite Joan Chen.

Han is repped by CAA, The Van Johnson Company and Echelon Talent Management, Inc. and Derek Kroeger of Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.