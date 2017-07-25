Kicking off TCA’s summer 2017 clambake, cast and creators of Epix’s Get Shorty got asked to mull the difference between series, the movie, and the Elmore Leonard book on which both are based.

“It’s like visiting the same bar at different times of the week, explained series star Chris O’Dowd, who plays Miles Daly, a guy who’s trying to segue from murderous crime ring muscleman to movie producer.

The movie, he said, is like going to the bar on a Saturday night when everyone looks their best and the bar does too. “We visit at 3 AM on a Thursday, when the floor is kind of sticky and you’re fighting with your girlfriend and the bar bill is about to arrive and you can’t afford to pay it.”

Ray Romano, who plays Rick Moreweather, the washed up low-budget movie producer who becomes Miles’ partner, got asked if he had met a lot of people like his character in his Hollywood career.

“My character is washed up and B-level, so I guess you’re assuming I’ve met a lot of them?” he joked.

“And I have. It’s fun to play a guy who’s…desperate and trying to prove himself…I’ve been around these guys.

“It really could be anybody, any profession.”

Confessing to the obvious, Romano said he “borrowed” his character’s hair from Brian Grazer. “Who is an A producer,” Romano hastened to add. “I don’t want him to be offended by this.”

Asked about the level of violence in the series, which the TV critic posing the question said was more extreme than the movie, director Adam Arkin insisted the series is more true to the novel and the movie had walked it back.

Get Shorty debuts Sunday, August 13 at 10 PM. The 10-episode hourlong dark comedy from MGM TV, is a reimagining of Elmore Leonard’s 1990 bestselling thriller comedy novel previously adapted by MGM with Barry Sonnefeld’s 1995 feature starring John Travolta, Danny DeVito, Gene Hackman and Rene Russo.

Written by Davey Holmes (Shameless, In Treatment, Damages), Get Shorty follows Miles Daly (O’Dowd), a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood as a means to leave his criminal past behind and win back his recently-estranged family.