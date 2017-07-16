George A. Romero, the director whose 1968 horror film Night of the Living Dead all but invented the modern zombie genre, has died at 77 of lung cancer.
His death was confirmed by his manager Chris Roe, who released the following statement on behalf of the family:
“Legendary filmmaker George A. Romero passed away on Sunday July 16, listening to the score of ‘The Quiet Man,’ one of his all-time favorite films, with his wife, Suzanne Desrocher Romero, and daughter, Tina Romero at his side. He died peacefully in his sleep, following a brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer, and leaves behind a loving family, many friends, and a filmmaking legacy that has endured, and will continue to endure, the test of time.”
The Pittsburgh native’s low-budget, black & white film went from cult favorite to the genre’s founding document with Romero’s 1978 sequel Dawn of the Dead, 1985’s Day of the Dead (1985), Land of the Dead (2005), Diary of the Dead (2007) and finally 2009’s Survival of the Dead. He wrote the 1990 NOTLD remake, directed by Tom Savini.
As a producer, Romero delivered TV’s seminal 1980s horror anthology Tales From the Dark Side.
“Hard to quantify how much he inspired me & what he did for cinema,” tweeted Hostel director Eli Roth.
After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University in 1960, Romero started a small commercial production company before undertaking his 1968 $114,000 midnight movie groundbreaker, a film that not only set zombie genre rules that survive today with The Walking Dead, but also was hailed for its casting of African-American actor Duane Jones in a heroic role.
Other Romero directing credits include Creepshow (1982), Monkey Shines (1988), The Dark Half (1993), and Bruiser (2000).
A genuine sadness. And thank you for saying he invented “the modern zombie genre,” unlike your competitors, who left out the key word “modern.”
A legend. You will be dearly missed.
But is he really dead…
George Romero was one of the nicest men ever, the sort of person you’d put in your will to leave your children to. [The Comments Warning above says, “Don’t get your facts wrong, but I will stand by that statement as fact.] And he was so smart and funny and enthusiastic. When he was writing and imagining a theater full of people jumping with fright at something he’d written, it made him laugh out loud with joy. I worked with him only briefly, developing a movie that was never made, but it’s one of my favorite experiences of working in Hollywood. I’m grateful to have known him and so sorry for his loss.
A master storyteller, Romero created the zombie/ghoul culture as we know it today. Without him, there would be no walking dead. God bless you, George A. Romero. May you Rest In Peace (and not come back with a hunger for human flesh).
What a guy, for horror fans he was one the top icons. Speaking only for myself but I imagine others felt the same, when I saw Dawn Of The Dead for the first time, probably early 90’s as I was 1 year old when it came out originally, it captured my imagination forever. I’ve enjoyed all his films, some more than others, and always admired his work. I’m glad he got to put out & complete the Empire Of The Dead trilogy with Marvel Comics, a couple of years ago, like one last gift. Goodbye George and Thank you. Rest In Peace.