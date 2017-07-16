Refresh for updates Horror legend George A. Romero was remembered by Stephen King, Eli Roth and other colleagues today, with King even crowning Romero his “favorite collaborator.” Hostel director Eli Roth posted a series of tweets praising the Night of the Living Dead, saying a “direct line” could be drawn from that classic to this year’s hit Get Out.

Here’s a sampling of some reactions. Deadline will add more as they arrive.

Romero used genre to confront racism 50 years ago. He always had diverse casts, with Duane Jones as the heroic star of NOTLD. — Eli Roth (@eliroth) July 16, 2017

Very few others in cinema were taking such risks. He was both ahead of his time and exactly what cinema needed at that time. — Eli Roth (@eliroth) July 16, 2017

You can trace a direct line from NOTLD to Get Out. And…Romero created the modern zombie. The infectious bite. Shoot the head. Everything. — Eli Roth (@eliroth) July 16, 2017

King also sent out heartfelt words into the Twitterverse. Romero worked with the author on Creepshow in 1982. The horror-comedy anthology directed by Romero marked King’s screenwriting debut and starred Hal Holbrook, Ted Danson, and Leslie Nielsen.

Sad to hear my favorite collaborator–and good old friend–George Romero has died. George, there will never be another like you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 16, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn tweeted, “You made me want to make movies, and helped me to find meaning in monsters. Thank you. I love you.”

RIP #GeorgeRomero. You made me want to make movies, and helped me to find meaning in monsters. Thank you. I love you. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 16, 2017

Below are other reactions from actors, writers, and filmmakers.

I can't believe George Romero has died. All the zombies owe him everything! He was the master.… https://t.co/e3m1JufEle — Rob Zombie (@RobZombie) July 16, 2017

George Romero must have had giant shoulders because the rest of us in horror could all stand on them. #ripromero — Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) July 16, 2017

George Romero was an icon who created a cinematic universe of loosely affiliated sequels forty years before that was a thing

RIP to a genius — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) July 16, 2017

R.I.P. George Romero. A true legend. Started a new genre on his own. Who else can claim that? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 16, 2017

My first ever movie job: I was an art department intern on DAY OF THE DEAD. I made zombie vomit for Bub.

RIP George Romero, one-of-a-kind pic.twitter.com/18Vz6w5tEt — greg mottola (@gregmottola) July 16, 2017

RIP George Romero. You were a genius, and I look forward to your inevitable return. https://t.co/8GTVebIMBc — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) July 16, 2017

Could someone please call the police? George Romero is eating my leg. RIP George Romero…if he truly is resting. — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) July 16, 2017

George Romero's "Night Of The Living Dead" was one of the six midnight movies that changed the world. Hope to see you again. As the undead. pic.twitter.com/oQVL90fizu — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) July 16, 2017

It is impossible to overstate George A. Romero's impact on the genre. We've lost a legend. Sadness, and gratitude. May he Rest In Peace. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) July 16, 2017

Bad news is George Romero died. Good news is he probably won't stay dead for long. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) July 16, 2017