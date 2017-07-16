Refresh for updates Horror legend George A. Romero was remembered by Stephen King, Eli Roth and other colleagues today, with King even crowning Romero his “favorite collaborator.” Hostel director Eli Roth posted a series of tweets praising the Night of the Living Dead, saying a “direct line” could be drawn from that classic to this year’s hit Get Out.
Here’s a sampling of some reactions. Deadline will add more as they arrive.
King also sent out heartfelt words into the Twitterverse. Romero worked with the author on Creepshow in 1982. The horror-comedy anthology directed by Romero marked King’s screenwriting debut and starred Hal Holbrook, Ted Danson, and Leslie Nielsen.
Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn tweeted, “You made me want to make movies, and helped me to find meaning in monsters. Thank you. I love you.”
Below are other reactions from actors, writers, and filmmakers.
No Comments