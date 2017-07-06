Paramount Pictures has just dated the Ang Lee-directed Gemini Man for October 4, 2019. Currently, Gemini Man is the only major studio release on that date.

The pic co-produced by Skydance Media was one of the great unproduced projects of the last 20 years. Originally set up at Disney in 1997 from a pitch by Darren Lemke, the movie stalled due to the fact that the VFX at the time weren’t available for the same actor to play the same part. Will Smith is set to star as an assassin who faces off against himself, a clone who is younger and in his prime. Previous drafts were penned by a revolving door of scribes that included Brian Helgeland, Andrew Niccol and David Benioff. Previously the late Tony Scott considered directing as well as Curtis Hanson. Skydance acquired the project in 2016 with Jerry Bruckheimer attached to produce and Don Murphy executive producing.

The first weekend in October has become quite a lucrative time to launch a film movie with the top openers being Warner Bros.’ Gravity ($55.8M), 20th Century Fox’s The Martian ($54.3M) and Taken 2 ($49.5M). This year, Warner Bros./Sony/Alcon’s Blade Runner 2049 could shatter all records given fans nostalgia for the original 1982 Ridley Scott film.