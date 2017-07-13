A career of great performances has brought Gary Oldman only one Oscar nomination, for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Might an epic performance as British Prime Minster Winston Churchill finally earn him some long overdue love from the Academy? Here is the first extensive look at Darkest Hour, the Joe Wright-directed drama about Churchill’s ascension to Prime Minister at a time when his first act of business is to either sign a treaty with Nazi Germany, or stand against them. Focus Features releases the film in select cities November 22, and rolls out the picture in Oscar season.