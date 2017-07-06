Gary Frenkel has joined Turner’s TBS & TNT as their head of digital products and operations, a newly created post. He will oversee for the cable networks’ product development strategies and the day-to-day management and publishing of TV Everywhere apps and websites.

Based in Los Angeles, he also will be responsible for executing and building on the network’s product roadmap and creating new innovations that will drive engagement and increase revenue and brand equity.

“Gary is one of the most agile product development executives in the business,” said SVP Digital Media and Products Karina Kogan, to whom Frenkel will report. “His ability to move between product strategy and nuanced technology challenges is a rare skill that will be invaluable as TBS & TNT continue to accelerate their investment in innovative consumer technology and execute on a robust TV Everywhere strategy.”

Prior to joining the Turner nets, Frenkel was SVP Digital Products and Technology at Participant Media, where he worked with Kogan. During his five-year tenure, he led Participant’s software development efforts in support of films, TV shows and TakePart.com. He oversaw product management, software engineering, user experience, design, analytics, and customer support and created lead-generation technology that connects digital content to advocacy campaigns in support of more than 150 leading nonprofits.

Before Participant, Frenkel has stints at College Sports Television and consulted with dozens of companies including HBO and Sony on their digital strategy.