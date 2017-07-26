“The No. 1 priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones.“

That’s what HBO president of programming Casey Bloys had to say regarding the update of the spinoffs that have been brewing for the pay network’s Emmy-winning fantasy series. “I don’t want to do anything with a spinoff or anything that detracts or distracts from that,” he added.

Bloys said a spinoff wouldn’t air until at least a year after the original Game of Thrones series ends. Rumor was that there were five spinoffs in the mix. There’s actually just four, per Bloys. None of the characters in the mother show will be featured in the spinoff of the series based on the George R.R. Martin novels. The spinoffs would explore various time periods of Martin’s vast universe. “We’ll be lucky to get one that hits, and we’re hopeful and we’ll see,” Bloys said.

Seasons eight and nine of Game of Thrones, both six episodes each, will have extended running times. Bloys isn’t putting a cap on their times. The scripts are written and currently creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are “boarding it all out.”

Game of Thrones won best drama at the Primetime Emmys in back to back years of 2015 and 2016. The most recent season isn’t eligible until the 2018 Emmy season.