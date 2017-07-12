Ahead of Sunday’s much-anticipated Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere, HBO has released new images from the episode titled “Dragonstone.”

The new pics include Cersei and Jaime Lannister, Lyanna Mormon, Davos Seaworth, Jon Snow and more.

The new season will comprise seven episodes, part of a plan to wind up the series with a six-episode Season 8.

Game of Thrones also returns to San Diego Comic-Con with a panel set for Sunday, July 23. Confirmed to attend: Alfie Allen, Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Gwendoline Christie, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Conleth Hill, Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead Wright.

