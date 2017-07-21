HBO’s Game of Thrones panel began with resounding applause for the intro of Kristian Nairn, known for his tragic character Hodor. He introduced the panel and went right to Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, to ask who on the show she has a romantic crush on. Christie demurred. It was that kind of panel. After Sunday’s opening episode, with one of the best opening scenes ending in a Scooby-Doo reveal moment, the show is well on track for a seventh season. They were under orders not to give anything away, and so the Comic-Con panel was left with frivolous banter devoid of revelation. Alfie Allen, Theon of Greyjoy (who brought a cute puppy) discussed his character’s comeback from the oppressed wretch Reek (he was happy). Conleth Hill was there as Lord Varys, Jacob Anderson, clad in a Spider-Man shirt, said nothing much about his Grey Worm character. Asked if her Sansa character is being overly manipulated by Littlefinger, Sophie Turner said her character has been “silently absorbing learning and adapting. she is just as good at playing the game as he is at this point.”

Asked if his Davos Seaworth character would hunt down the witch Melisandre after her banishment for the brutal death last season, Liam Cunningham said he would “would whip out a glock and pop a couple of caps in her ass. he doesn’t have a list but he would probably put her in a shallow grave if it were up to me.”

Nathalie Emmanuel was there as Missandei, and John Bradley discussed Sam’s perennial position as an outsider and a disappointment, even in the Citadel. “You saw he is just as much an outsider by the jobs you saw him do.” Bradley said his character is realizing it is better to have the love of two people than pine for the affection of hundreds. He also made a plea that Masons cleaned up their own damn bedpans.” He was most introspective of his character, reasoning that the logical progression is that the Citadel is his battlefield, even though he wants to stand with Jon Snow in battle.

After carrying his Bran Stark for six seasons, Nairn asked Isaac Hempstead Wright the significance of being the Three Eyed Raven. Hempstead said he wasn’t sure, but that he saw it as “one of the few fragment that remain of the magical mystical side of the old Westeros…the Night King appears to be his sworn enemy and so he must be important.”

The cast pined over which former killed off castmates they missed most, and the answers ranged from Hodor to Lady Stark to Khal Drogo and Shirene. The surprises were Sophie Turner claiming she most missed Jack Gleeson, who played her psycho paramour King Joffrey,

