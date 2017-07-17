Winter may be here for the penultimate season of Game Of Thrones, but HBO’s blockbuster series turned on the heat to shatter viewership records with last night’s Season 7 debut. Leaving the previous series high of 8.89 million snared for its Season 6 finale in June 2016, last night’s “Dragonstone” episode snagged 10.1 million viewers for its premiere. Telling of how TV is consumed today, the opener pulled in another 6 million viewers on same-day DVR playback and streaming via HBO Go and HBO Now.
When all in, last night’s Jeremy Podeswa-directed episode of the premium cabler’s Emmy-winning blockbuster based on George R.R. Martin’s books is the most watched-premiere in HBO history. The 10.1 million viewership total is up 27% over what the Season 6 debut drew in late April last year. That season opener was basically even with the then-record-breaking Season 5 premiere of April 12, 2015.
Ineligible for the Emmys this year because of its later-than-usual debut date, the two-time Best Drama winner executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will surely be given a royal welcome by the thousands of fans packed into Comic-Con’s Hall H for Friday’s panel.
Or, to quote, Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys from the end of last night’s debut, “Shall we begin?”
I give all credit to Ed Sheeran.
All I can say is yada yada yada….George RR sold out and F’ed his true fan base over to a big corporate TV machine that diluted his story. Most are binge watching drones that have no clue the depth of story from the book…those who do I’m not talking to you….but Martin fucked his readers over big time…way to go George…way to worship the dollar you fraud
You sound like an idiot.
Because it was not your creation, it was George RR Martin’s creation. In your mind it was your creation and you own it and you get to dictate how it goes. That makes you an idiot.
Read the books, and you are wrong. What is being produced by HBO has all the nuance and power of the books without the 30% chaff and faffing about getting nowhere included by GRR. In this extremely rare case, the TV production far outshines the book. The producers and directors of GOT get to take the great parts of a wonderful story and make it shine while leaving behind a sizable portion of pointless crap.
Imagine if they made a GoT movie for a theatrical release once the show is gone. That would crush at the BO.
Benioff and Weiss proposed a four hour feature as a way to end the series and Time Warner shut it down. They want that show on network as long as possible.
Why? The final episodes of this season clock in at almost 90 minutes each. That is the length of a feature film. What would a movie add at all to what has already been done? Unless they decide to produce a movie that is the end of the story as it is written in the books (if it ever is) have a feature film version of the story finally as an alternate to the HBO version would be cool.