It was a big night on cable on Sunday as blockbuster Game of Thrones returned for its penultimate season, FX’s The Strain began its final season and Starz’s powerhouse Power continued its fourth season but things stayed pretty steady at the top end of the Big 4.

With nasty ailments and more, CBS’ Big Brother (1.8/8) was the top show of last night’s primetime for the broadcast nets. Bookended by an old story updated 60 Minutes (0.6/3) and the second week of Candy Crush (0.8/3), which was down a hard 27% in the key demo, BB was dead even with its July 9 show.

Overall, while down a tenth from last week, the House of Moonves won Sunday among adults 18-49 with a 0.9/4 but ABC was first in viewers with 4.82 million watching.

On the Disney-owned net, 8 PM’s Celebrity Family Feud (1.1/5) and 10 PM’s The $100,000 Pyramid (0.8/3) declined 15% and 11% respectively from their July 9 airings. Right up against GoT in the 9 PM slot, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome (0.8/3) took a hit of only a tenth. Time slot rivals of a rerun of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (0.7/3) and a new FOX’s American Grit (0.4/2) were exactly the same as last week despite the HBO competition.

The only other original of the night was NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (0.4/2), which was even with last week’s fast affiliate result – which rose a tenth in the final numbers. However, in terms of total audience, the former Fox News host’s show hit a new low with a mere 3.10 million watching.