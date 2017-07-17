Warner Bros. will now release its New Line comedy Game Night on March 2 next year instead of Feb. 14.

Game Night revolves around a group of couples who are caught up in a very real game night. They get together regularly to play games, but this particular night turns into a real murder mystery. Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Kyle Chandler, Billy Magnussen, Jesse Plemons, Kylie Bunbury and Lamorne Morris star.

Warner Bros. has also put on hold the following release dates for untitled features including June 1, 2018 for an animation title; Dec. 13, 2019 for an event film; while Feb. 14 and June 5, 2020 are RSVP’ed for DC titles.