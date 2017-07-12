Gabrielle Carteris said today that she is seeking a second term as president of SAG-AFTRA.

Carteris, who as EVP of the actors union had succeeded president Ken Howard after his death last year, will be running on the Unite for Strength slate. Her running mate for secretary-treasurer will be Grey’s Anatomy star Jason George, a longtime national board member and chair of the union’s diversity advisory committee.

Carteris, he said, “has been a friend and colleague in the boardroom since the early days of our work to unite SAG and AFTRA. I am excited at the prospect of serving with her as secretary-treasurer and further strengthening SAG-AFTRA. In addition to safeguarding our union’s fiscal security, I will prepare SAG-AFTRA for our rapidly-evolving industry by focusing on enforcement and digital innovations that reduce costly mistakes and improve timely and accurate payments to our members.”

Said Carteris today in announcing her run to guild members: “It has been my great honor to serve as your president, pressing forward and leading the vital work of SAG-AFTRA, the world’s most powerful entertainment union. We must be responsive to our members’ needs, whatever the platform, whatever their work, wherever they live. Whether it’s negotiating new contracts, organizing Telemundo, standing up for a fair Interactive agreement, or keeping our ages off of IMDb, the work of SAG-AFTRA never stops. Our employers are enjoying record breaking profits and it is vital that we earn our fair share and retain the ability to make a living.

I pledge to continue devoting my time, energy and passion to fight for SAG-AFTRA members.”