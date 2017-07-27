“It was devastating; she was a big part of the show,” Future Man executive producer/showrunner Ben Karlin told TV critics today at TCA about the death of Glenne Headly during production of the Hulu series’ first season. He added that dealing with her death did not require “that much rewriting” on the show because the parents’ storyline always was going to recede in later episodes of the season.

Headly played the nurturing, ever-supportive mother of the series’ central character, Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson), a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humans after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion.

EP Seth Rogen noted Headly had played mother to three of the series’ cast members in various projects over the years, which, he said, forms a bond. She had filmed five episodes, which will air unchanged.

The high-concept comedy has a lot of plot to it, which Rogen said was “important for us,” explaining that a half-hour comedy that’s “incredibly plot driven” is a “unique opportunity in what can only be described as a crowded marketplace.”

Asked why there seems to be so much programming with apocalyptic plots these days, Rogen responded, “Probably because people feel like the world might end soon.”

“From the moment man developed the ability to wipe itself out in a second it’s been fascinating, and people are drawn to it creatively,” he insisted.

Hulu has ordered 13 episodes, all of which will be made available November 14, which is not typical of Hulu but, Rogen reminded, “who knows; the world could end.”