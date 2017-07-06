Fuse Media has hired former VH1 exec Jennifer McGovern for the newly created position of SVP Current and Development. Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, McGovern begins her new job on July 10, reporting to Chief Content Officer J-T Ladt.

In her new role, McGovern will be responsible for all original content development and production as well as the generation of new original content strategies. She will also be responsible for identifying new material, partners and opportunities for long and short-form original programming for Fuse Media’s diverse content platforms.

“Jennifer has built a strong reputation as a creative executive with a proven understanding of the content that resonates with our target audience,” said Ladt. “Her creative expertise in cross-platform content development will stoke Fuse Media’s momentum and growth.”

McGovern moves to Fuse Media from VH1 where she was responsible for the development of all of the network’s East Coast original unscripted programming and led the East Coast development team (Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Safeword, VH1 Live!). Previously, she served as director of development and production at Oxygen, working on such series as The Glee Project, I’m Having Their Baby, Funny Girls and Nail’d It! Prior to Oxygen, McGovern was manager of alternative series at TLC, and earlier worked as manager of development at Fox TV Studios. McGovern started her career as a page in the NBC Page Program.