Fox has promoted Jonathan Gabay to Senior Vice President, Comedy Development & Programming, from his VP role.

In his new position, Gabay will be responsible for helping drive development efforts for the network’s comedy slate and leading series coverage on Fox’s comedy hits. He reports directly to Suzanna Makkos, Fox’s Executive Vice President, Comedy Development & Programming. He joins fellow SVP Comedy Development & Programming Samata Narra.

Gabay joined Fox in 2011 as Manager of Comedy Development and rose through the ranks to Director, Executive Director and most recently as Vice President of Comedy Development & Programming. During his tenure as VP, he was involved in the development of such series as Dads, Enlisted and The Grinder. He currently oversees Family Guy, The Mick and upcoming series Ghosted. He also managed New Girl and The Last Man on Earth for three seasons each. He developed The Mick, The Last Man On Earth and Ghosted, as well as midseason comedy LA to Vegas.

Before joining Fox, Gabay was the Coordinator of Current Programming at the CW, where he worked on Smallville, The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl and Supernatural.