Fox Networks Group appears to have joined the TV network pack as it wraps its upfront ad sales with slightly better than expected pricing helped by demand from packaged goods and pharmaceutical manufacturers as well as quick service restaurants.

Fox broadcasting’s prime time CPMs — the prices advertisers pay for each 1,000 viewers — were up between 6% and 8% for the season that begins this fall, we’re told. Evercore ISI’s Vijay Jayant, for one, anticipated a 5% increase.

The volume of sales also is said to be about the same as last year, when the network is believed to have sold 75% of its prime time inventory.

Advertisers are said to have warmed to shows including The Gifted, The Mick, Empire, and Star.

On the cable side, unit prices also were up between 6% and 8%, with FX at the top of that range.

Sports helped to drive the sales effort. Demand for soccer’s 2018 World Cup was said to be stronger than expected. The company also saw big gains for NFL and the college Big Ten package.

They were helped by the inclusion of Nielsen’s new Out of Home metrics. They provide viewing estimates at bars, restaurants, workplaces and other venues previously uncounted in sports ratings.

At its upfront presentation in May, Fox execs made a big deal of their ability to reach viewers on digital platforms. Sales there were up more than 40% with help from engagement ads and sponsored VOD streams.

Commitments to FX’s digital transmissions were up more than 100% vs last year.