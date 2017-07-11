Twentieth Century Fox Film has snagged U.S. home video distribution rights for films from Annapurna, starting with Detroit, the Kathryn Bigelow-directed crime thriller that hits theaters next month.

The multiyear agreement Fox the right to distribute the films on physical, Digital HD and TVOD platforms.

Detroit is the first film Annapurna is distributing itself. Others teed up include Angela Robinson’s Professor Marston And the Wonder Women, and a still-untitled period film from Paul Thomas Anderson that stars Daniel Day-Lewis.

Annapurna President of Distribution Erik Lomis says the alliance with Fox puts its films “in the best possible hands.”

Annapurna recently announced international distribution partnerships with MGM, eOne, Longride, Mars Distribution, and Eagle Pictures/Leone Film Group.

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment Worldwide COO Mary McLaren lauded Annapurna’s effort to take “critically and commercially acclaimed films to the next level.”

Fox also has distribution deals with MGM, DreamWorks Animation, eOne, EuropaCorp, Lucasfilm, MGM, Pathe and Warner Brothers.

Over the last five years Annapurna productions have included Zero Dark Thirty, The Master, Foxcatcher, and The Grandmaster and have amassed 32 Academy Award nominations.