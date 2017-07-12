Fox Broadcasting can relax about its ability to reach audiences in markets with affiliates owned and controlled by Nexstar Media Group.

The companies just extended their affiliation agreements to the end of 2019 — adding provisions that empower Fox to negotiate deals with streaming services that include the local broadcasts.

Nexstar has 17 full power stations that offer Fox, and two low power ones. It also operates 12 stations owned by other entities: six by Mission Broadcasting, three by Marshall Broadcasting, and one apiece with Shield Media, White Knight Broadcasting, and Super Towers.

“Our new agreement reflects the complementary value that Fox’s programming brings to our viewers and stations when combined with Nexstar’s unique, locally-produced news programming and other content,” Nexstar CEO Perry Sook says.

The deals also support “our goals for delivering great entertainment and information to viewers and advertisers anywhere, anytime and on any device, while creating a new revenue stream for Nexstar related to the [streaming] master agreement,” he adds.

Fox Networks Group President of Distribution Michael Biard calls the affiliation agreements “an important part of our mutual efforts to extend audience reach while reflecting the value of our programming within the overall Fox network-affiliate relationship.”

Last month Nexstar struck a similar affiliation agreement with ABC that gave the network the right to include the stations in streaming carriage deals.