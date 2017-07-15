Shepard Smith had another one of his trademark, great-TV, Fox News-rogue moments yesterday when, already in conversation with colleague Chris Wallace, he got news that as many as eight people were in that controversial 2016 Donald Trump Jr. meeting.

At one point, he even seemed to directly address his Fox viewers to remind them that, no, this isn’t fake news. (If you missed it, watch a clip below).

“Why is it lie after lie after lie?,” an angry Smith asked Wallace, rhetorically, about the latest disclosure (that bit was not included in the tweet below). “The deception is mind-boggling and there are still people out there who believe we’re making it up.”

Smith was chatting with Wallace about Jared Kushner, the first son-in-law who “went back and added 100 names and places” to a disclosure form but failed to include the names of the meeting attendees.

“We’re still not clean on this, Chris,” Smith said, before launching into the highlight of the segment:

“They tell us there’s nothing to this,” Smith said, building steam, “that nothing came of it, it’s a nothingburger, it wasn’t even memorable, I didn’t write it down, didn’t tell you about it because it wasn’t anything so I didn’t even remember it!”

Wallace was left momentarily silent, then got his footing. “You know, I don’t know what to say,” Wallace said, adding, “there’s a lot of truth to what you said.”