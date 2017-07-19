The Fox Broadcasting Company has found a new Senior Vice President, Creative Music and Production in Mamie Coleman. She has been promoted to the position where she will continue to oversee all day-to-day music production at the network, negotiating and executing the music and talent licensing agreements for all of FOX’s primetime show marketing and promotions.

Coleman makes the move from her previous position as VP of Music and Production of On-Air Promotion at FOX. She worked closely with TV studios, production companies, major record labels, recording artists and agents to secure talent and production materials for the company’s on-air promotional campaigns. She previously negotiated deals for FOX’s music-centric slate of shows including Empire, Star, Beat Shazam, Showtime at the Apollo, and Grease: Live.

After attending California State University Northridge, Coleman worked as an intern at FOX. She was then hired as a junior on-air radio producer in the fall where she booked talent and cleared music for all show-related radio promotions. Shortly after she worked as a writer’s assistant for the popular ’90s comedy Martin. After her stint in sitcoms she worked as a production manager, working in the On-Air Promotions department.

Coleman is the recipient of many awards, including the 2010 and 2011 Billboard Women in Music Awards. In 2016, she earned an International Music Industry Award nomination for Music Supervisor of the Year.