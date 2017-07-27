It is rare that denizens of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire have ever anything nice to say about The New York Times, but that’s exactly what happened this morning on Fox & Friends – and visa versa. Adding to the rare good vibes between the outlets, Donald Trump gave the love-in his presidential seal of approval too.

The White House watched as the top0rated Fox News Channel morning show unveiled to its viewers today the full-page ad that it took out in the Gray Lady on Wednesday with a line lifted from NYT itself. Check out this clip of the ad being shown on F&F this morning:



Now, the line calling the long-running AMer co-hosted by Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and now Ainsley Earhardt “the most powerful TV show in America” comes from a penetrating and sometimes critical July 19 analysis of Fox & Friends by the paper’s chief TV critic James Poniewozik. That context and past dust-ups aside, with its influence soaring, the 6 AM-starting Fox & Friends and its top fan took the compliment, literally:

Wow, the Failing @nytimes said about @foxandfriends “….the most powerful T.V. show in America.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

Not that NYT didn’t play ball too, with a bit of vinegar and CEO Mark Thompson telling an earnings call Thursday that F&F “decided to move upmarket.” He added more gracefully, “We’re pleased to have them.”

Having said that, the full-page ad also appeared in the Murdoch-owned New York Post this morning, keeping it with the family not just new friends, so to speak.