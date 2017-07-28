EXCLUSIVE: Veteran New York legit agent Josh Pultz has launched Amplified Entertainment, a boutique management firm.

Pultz spent 18 years, first as an assistant, then as the senior agent at Gotham-based agency DGRW (Douglas, Gorman, Rothacker & Wilhelm) Talent, representing Tony, Emmy and Oscar Award winning clients alongside the firm’s founder Jim Wilhelm.

Amplified’s clients include former American Idol Clay Aiken (Sharknado 5), Lynn Cohen (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Sex and the City), Bonnie Langford (BBC’s EastEnders) and a list of Broadway stars including Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Aladdin, Mulan), Elaine Paige (Sunset Boulevard, Follies), Caroline O’Connor (Anastasia), Douglas Sills (War Paint), John Davidson (Hollywood Squares) and Sally Ann Triplett (Finding Neverland).