Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker will guest-star in a multi-episode arc on Fox’s Empire this fall, playing “Uncle Eddie,” described as a charismatic music icon and hitmaker who gave Lucious (Terrence Howard) his first radio airplay.

Decades later, Eddie steps up for Lucious at a critical moment during his rehabilitation, and a grateful Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) invites him to produce a song in celebration of Empire Entertainment’s 20th anniversary.

Empire returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The Season Four premiere picks up as Lucious makes his first public appearance after the explosion in Las Vegas, while all members of the Lyon family have their own interests in Lucious regaining his physical and mental faculties.

Whitaker won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the 2006 film The Last King of Scotland.

Next year he’ll be seen in Marvel’s Black Panther opposite Chadwick Boseman, and had several films in production last year including Burden, The Forgiven, and LAByrinth opposite Johnny Depp. He’s currently filming the streaming feature How It Ends opposite Theo James. Whitaker is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.