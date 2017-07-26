EXCLUSIVE: I have learned that, after an extensive search, Britt Robertson has been tapped for a starring role in For the People, the upcoming ABC drama series from Shondaland and ABC Studios, which had been recast after the pilot.

The project, written by Paul William Davies, is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” and follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect.

Robertson will play Sandra, a sensible, fiercely intelligent and independent new public defender who was driven to the law because of an injustice perpetrated on her family when she was a child. She replaces Britne Oldford, who played the role in the pilot.

Davies executive produces with Don Todd and Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Robertson is being cast in For the People shortly after she became available, coming off playing the lead in the Netflix comedy series Girlboss. She previously toplined the CW drama series The Secret Circle and Life Unexpected.

On the film side, Robertson starred opposite George Clooney in Tomorrowland and recently was cast as a lead in Good Films’ The Postcard Killings, directed by Janusz Kaminski. She is repped by Innovative Artists.