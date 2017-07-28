Anthony Baxter (You’ve Been Trumped) has teamed with Imaginary Forces and Montrose Pictures on Flint, a feature documentary about the ongoing water crisis in Flint, MI. The filmmaker unveiled the project during a special screening this morning of 20 minute of footage at the Traverse City Film Festival, which sits less than 200 miles from Flint.

Scottish director Baxter has gathered hundreds of hours of footage after being alerted by local residents to the water crisis unfolding in the town months before the story became headline news. It will focus on the people who were left to deal with the fallout after the cameras left town, much like Baxter’s 2012 docu You’ve Been Trumped, which followed on the plight of residents in Scotland battling Donald Trump, who was buying up pristine land to build a golf club.

Said Baxter of Flint: “We thought it important to tell this story from the eyes of the residents, not the politicians and celebrities who come and go in Flint on a regular basis. It’s a riveting story about the breakdown of trust, and one that has huge resonance and relevance in today’s America.”

Added Imaginary Forces’ co-founder Chip Houghton: “When Anthony came to us with hundreds of hours of extraordinary footage filmed over years, and relayed the responsibility he felt to tell these stories, we were immediately on board. By the time Flint hits movie theaters, it will have been three years in the making. It’s a ticking clock for all of us and this story represents both the best and worst of who we are as a nation.”