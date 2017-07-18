Jardine Libaire’s acclaimed novel White Fur is heading to television. FilmNation has sold the romantic drama to Amazon with Drake Doremus (Like Crazy, Equal) set do direct. FilmNation’s Ben Browning, Brenda Vogel and Glen Basner will executive produce alongside Doremus. Libaire will serve as co-executive producer.

Libaire will adapt her second novel for the series which will mark Doremus’ first foray into directing for television. White Fur tells a tender, transgressive and epic love story that follows a young couple who battles the class divide and social conformity in 1980s New York.

“Amazon is building an astonishing line up of television that aligns perfectly with our taste. Jardine’s fresh voice coupled with Drake’s distinct style are the makings of a sexy, smart and compelling show. Brenda’s experience and taste is key to us achieving in television our perpetual goal of broadening FilmNation’s relationships with the most original and bold storytellers,” said Browning in a statement.

“Working with FilmNation and with Drake Doremus has been such a powerfully creative experience, and finding a home at Amazon is a dream. Everyone involved is interested in incubating an intelligently subversive love story, and I’m just thrilled to develop White Fur with this team,” adds Libaire.

FilmNation has produced quality content within the past year including the Academy Award-winning sci-fi drama Arrival as well as the summer indie comedy hit The Big Sick. Vogel, who was tapped as VP of Television last year, plans to take that success by developing and producing smart and distinct shows in the one-hour and half-hour spaces for cable and broadcast.

Doremus’ upcoming feature Newness starring Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa recently sold to Netflix after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

He is repped by UTA.