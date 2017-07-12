Film4 has hired esteemed Kudos executive producer Ollie Madden as head of creative and former eOne exec Cassandra Carias to its business team.

Madden, who has more than 15 years experience across all aspects of production and development from both the UK indie sector and studio system, replaces Rose Garnett, who left recently to head up BBC Films. Madden has had stints at Warner Bros, Intermedia and Miramax before he joined Kudos as Head of Film in 2011. His credits there include Spooks: The Greater Good, the Sherlock Holmes franchise, Magicians and BBC1 mini-series Gunpowder from writer Ronan Bennett, which recently finished shooting. Madden’s start date at Film4 has yet to be decided.

Carias joins Film4’s business affairs team in August, moving from eOne features where she is head of legal and business affairs. She replaces former head of finance Harry Dixon, who left Film4 in March to join House Productions. Before joining eOne, Carias was at Harbottle and Lewis for 14 years, rising from trainee to senior associate, advising clients from all sectors of the industry on film development, production, financing and exploitation and including an 18-month secondment to Working Title Films. She has worked on films such as Eye In The Sky, Les Miserables, The Theory Of Everything and upcoming title Stan & Ollie.

“We are delighted to welcome two such brilliant and well-respected individuals to the immensely talented Film4 team,” said Film4 director Daniel Battsek. “I have long been an admirer of Ollie’s skills and am thrilled to have his depth and range of experience on board heading up our creative team. Cassandra comes with such an impressive wealth of knowledge and understanding of our business and will be a huge asset as we navigate the changing landscape of film finance and distribution models.”

Madden said: “I’m sad to be leaving my wonderful colleagues at Kudos and many beloved projects but the opportunity to go back into film full time and join Daniel, Sue and the brilliant team at Film4 at a time when they’re working with some of the best talent around, was too good an opportunity to pass up.”

Carias added: “The team at eOne have been fantastic colleagues and I’ve enjoyed the breadth of my role and their slate hugely. I’m excited to join Film4, which is such a revered bastion of the British film industry.”