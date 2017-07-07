Astronauts Wanted, a joint venture of former MTV Networks CEO Judy McGrath, Sony Music Entertainment and DIGA Studios (Scream, Teen Wolf) have teamed with Complex Networks on Sorry Not Sorry, an eight-episode female comedy sketch show, for premiere July 25 on Verizon’s go90.

Featuring rising comics Manon Mathews, Esther Ku, Traci Stumpf and Hannah Pilkes, Sorry Not Sorry takes inspiration from viral shortform content and is an extension of the casts’ existing work on Vine, Snapchat, YouTube and Facebook. The comedy series will feature skits linked by loose themes — from college fees to navigating modern living and dating in a tech world. You can watch a trailer below.

Astronauts Wanted/DIGA

The project reunites Astronauts Wanted President McGrath and DIGA Studios CEO Tony DiSanto, MTV’s former President of Programming.

“Manon, Esther, Traci and Hannah are strong comedy voices, each in their own right –together, they are unstoppable,” said McGrath. “We can’t wait to unleash their talent and humor, with my favorite humorist and former daytime husband, Tony DiSanto. We are thrilled to be part of Complex Networks and love working with our creative friends at DIGA to engage the vast community of mobile users with Sorry Not Sorry.”

Added DiSanto: “We are always looking for exciting new personalities to develop great content around, and these four young women make it easy — each one of them is incredibly talented, compelling, charismatic and hilarious. It is a thrill to get to work with my friend and mentor Judy McGrath again, along with Nick Shore and the Astronauts Wanted team, on bringing Sorry Not Sorry to life. Complex Networks is a great partner for this new comedy series and go90 is the best platform for elevating the story potential.”

Said Justin Killion, Head of Development for Complex Networks: “Astronauts Wanted are risk takers, always looking at where the audience is going as opposed to where they have been, and DIGA has a track record for connecting with savvy young millennials, we’re looking forward to unleashing Sorry Not Sorry on audiences.”

Sorry Not Sorry is a co-production of Astronauts Wanted and DIGA for Complex Networks. Executive producers for Astronauts Wanted are McGrath and Nick Shore. Executive producers for DIGA are DiSanto, Tommy Coriale and Isaac Feder. Killion and Brian Silbert serve as executive producers for Complex Networks.

Here is the trailer: