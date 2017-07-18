EXCLUSIVE: Felicity Jones will star as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On the Basis pf Sex, with Mimi Leder set to direct for Focus Features and Participant Media. The film will shoot in Montreal in September. The drama follows the travails of Ginsburg as she faced numerous obstacles to her fight for equal rights throughout her career. Daniel Stiepleman wrote the script, which made the 2014 Black List. Robert W. Cort is producing with Ram Bergman exec producing.

Ginsberg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by then-President Clinton, becoming only the second female justice (after Sandra Day O’Connor) and the first Jewish female justice. Prior to that, she developed a reputation as a keen advocate for the advancement of women’s rights. Jones is coming off the smash spinoff Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and A Monster Calls. She also recently came attached to a Swan Lake adaptation that Luca Guadagnino will direct from a script by Kristina Lauren. The pic just landed at Universal. Jones is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group.