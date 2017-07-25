Jason Eisener has been set to direct an untitled techno thriller penned by Simon Barrett that will mark the first project from Bad Hombre, the label set up by Fede Alvarez and Good Universe to produce pics in the horror, thriller and sci-fi genres. Bad Hombre’s Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues will produce, and Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake and Erin Westerman will executive produce alongside Jay Basu.

Basu and Alvarez are writing the Lisbeth Salander pic The Girl in the Spider’s Web at Sony.

The logline to the techno thriller is under wraps, but Bennett’s credits include the thriller The Guest and the Blair Witch sequel. Eisener’s genre cred includes directing Hobo with a Shotgun, The ABCs of Death and V/H/S/ 2.

Dan Freedman of Good Universe negotiated the deals on behalf of producers.

Bad Hombre, Alvarez and Sayagues are repped by Stuart Manashil and Jackoway Tyerman. Eisener is repped by CAA and Myman Greenspan and Barrett by Stuart Manashil and Morris Yorn, Basu is with UTA, 42, Kaplan/Perrone and Lichter Grossman.