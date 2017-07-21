The Fear The Walking Dead cast and creatives used their big Hall H panel today at Comic-Con to confirm that the second half of Season 3 of the AMC series will return September 10. That means it wraps its season October 17, a week before flagship series The Walking Dead returns for Season 8 and its 100th episode.

The show also dropped a Season 3B trailer for fans in the hall. The panel with flagship The Walking Dead opened with a tribute to John Bernecker, the TWD stuntman who died after an on-set fall last week during production on Season 8.

Season 3 of course marks the end of the run of showrunner Dave Erickson, who is seguing to other projects at AMC Studios. Renewed in April for Season 4, the next season will be co-showrun by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon A Time), and TWD executive producer and showrunner Scott M. Gimple will become an executive producer.

During today’s panel — featuring Erickson, creator/executive producer Robert Kirman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert — Kirkman teased a crossover between the original show and the spinoff.

Check out the trailer above.