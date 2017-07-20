The nation’s three largest exhibition chains have turned to a Regal Entertainment exec to lead their effort to provide theaters with non-Hollywood content including concerts and sports events.

Ray Nutt is now CEO of Fathom Events, moving from Regal where he was SVP of Business Relations.

Fathom Events

The announcement does not mention the status of John Rubey, Fathom’s CEO since 2014 when it was split from National CineMedia.

AMC Entertainment, Regal, and Cinemark Holdings own Fathom.

Nutt says that he wants to to develop “Fathom’s existing program verticals” and identify “programming opportunities that will bring new and exciting cinematic experiences to the big screen for our Fathom fans and benefit our content providers, all exhibitor partners, employees and shareholders.”

He had represented Regal as a member of Fathom’s board.

Regal CEO Amy Miles calls Nutt “an advocate for programming transforming content and the potential it has to grow our box office.”

AMC chief Adam Aron also endorsed Nutt, saying that movie theaters “can be a fantastic venue for other content.”

Theater chains have struggled to make alternative content an important contributor to revenues, especially on weeknights when many seats are empty.

Fathom has focused on events in the arts, classics, comedy, concerts, inspirational fare, anime, kids shows, sports, and Bollywood. Upcoming offerings include Angels in America, the Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD series, Drum Corps International’s World Championship Prelims, the Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2017, and 50th anniversary showings of Bonnie and Clyde.